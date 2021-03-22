Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmSty : Announces Polystyrene Price Increase Effective April 1, 2021

03/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AmSty announces an increase in the transaction price of all grades of polystyrene produced by the Company of $0.09/lb., effective April 1, 2021. This price supersedes all other previously announced price changes.

About AmSty

AmSty is a leading integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC. For more information, visit AmSty.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pKRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC
GL
12:03pEAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP  : 2021 Notice, Proxy Statement & 2020 Annual Report
PU
12:03pF5  : Leverage American Rescue Plan Funds to Accelerate Your Agency Application Modernization
PU
12:03pCEMAT A/S  : 22.03.21 Managers' transactions
PU
12:03pLSR  : helps to save architectural marvel
PU
12:03pAMF Media Group Takes Home Seven American Advertising Awards
GL
12:02pFORESIGHT 4 VCT  : Change to Director Information
AQ
12:02pXPRIZE  : Institute for Education Sciences Create $1M Digital Learning Challenge to Improve Learning Outcomes
BU
12:01pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Nontraditional Hack Week Projects Pave Way for Innovation and Accessibility at Spotify
PU
12:01pASARINA PHARMA  : Notice of annual general meeting in asarina pharma ab (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ