AmTrust 2021 Contractor Risk Report: First Year Employees Pose Greatest Injury Risk with A Third of Claims Paid Out

Workers' Comp Claims Peak in Summer; Warm Weather States Make Up Most Historical Losses

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a global specialty property and casualty insurer, today released the AmTrust 2021 Contractor Risk Report, identifying common injuries and the resulting time off work for the specialized group. The report, based on 26,000 workers’ compensation claims over 10 years, found that companies in business less than four years make up 75 percent of claims paid out. The report also determined that new employees pose the greatest injury risk, and that workers' compensation claims peak in the summer.

“The most valuable asset of any company is its employees, and with the current labor shortage, employers need to be armed with recent data to improve workplace safety and help reduce injuries,” said Matt Zender, Senior Vice President, Workers’ Compensation Strategy at AmTrust. “Our new risk report for contractors brings awareness to common injuries, allowing small businesses to better mitigate losses and help keep their workforce healthy and productive.”

States with warmer climates make up the most historical losses, partly because contractors have a year-round season for outdoor work. While warmer weather allows for more opportunities for contractors, environmental issues including heat and smog increase workers' comp claims in warmer months. For example:

Arizona claim frequencies are 42% above US average

Florida claim frequencies are 34% above US average

California claim frequencies are 7% above US average

Other key findings from the report include:

Plumbers make up 28% of all claims, while electricians make up 19%

Fall or slip lost days are 67% greater than the median for all injuries (21 days)

While lifting strains are the most common injury with 11 days out, burns result in the second-highest median days out (19 days)

The full report is available on AmTrust’s website. Graphics and charts in this report can be used without copyright permission.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, businessowners policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

