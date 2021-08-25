Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmTrust 2021 Contractor Risk Report: First Year Employees Pose Greatest Injury Risk with A Third of Claims Paid Out

08/25/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Workers' Comp Claims Peak in Summer; Warm Weather States Make Up Most Historical Losses

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a global specialty property and casualty insurer, today released the AmTrust 2021 Contractor Risk Report, identifying common injuries and the resulting time off work for the specialized group. The report, based on 26,000 workers’ compensation claims over 10 years, found that companies in business less than four years make up 75 percent of claims paid out. The report also determined that new employees pose the greatest injury risk, and that workers' compensation claims peak in the summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005136/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“The most valuable asset of any company is its employees, and with the current labor shortage, employers need to be armed with recent data to improve workplace safety and help reduce injuries,” said Matt Zender, Senior Vice President, Workers’ Compensation Strategy at AmTrust. “Our new risk report for contractors brings awareness to common injuries, allowing small businesses to better mitigate losses and help keep their workforce healthy and productive.”

States with warmer climates make up the most historical losses, partly because contractors have a year-round season for outdoor work. While warmer weather allows for more opportunities for contractors, environmental issues including heat and smog increase workers' comp claims in warmer months. For example:

  • Arizona claim frequencies are 42% above US average
  • Florida claim frequencies are 34% above US average
  • California claim frequencies are 7% above US average

Other key findings from the report include:

  • Plumbers make up 28% of all claims, while electricians make up 19%
  • Fall or slip lost days are 67% greater than the median for all injuries (21 days)
  • While lifting strains are the most common injury with 11 days out, burns result in the second-highest median days out (19 days)

The full report is available on AmTrust’s website. Graphics and charts in this report can be used without copyright permission.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, businessowners policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aMODERNA : Kenya Vaccinates 72,760 Against Covid-19 on a Single Day
AQ
10:06aUNIVERSAL MEDIA : KK Deserves Hero's Funeral - Angula
AQ
10:06aPFIZER : Covid-19 - USA Donates Over 500,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Angola
AQ
10:06aMORGUARD : and Earth Rangers Team Up to Support Youth and their Families with 'Got Your Ears On' Campaign
AQ
10:05aU.S. charges investment adviser in $110 million ponzi scheme -SEC
RE
10:05aWB BURGERS ASIA : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:05aDelta to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff
RE
10:04aJ O Hambro To Offer First Regnan Mutual Fund In The US
PR
10:04aDELTA AIR LINES : will make unvaccinated employees pay charge
AQ
10:04aUTILIVISOR : Selected as Qualified Vendor for New NYSERDA RTEM + Tenants Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
5Wall Street to hold fire in record high territory

HOT NEWS