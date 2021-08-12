AmTrust Expands Claims Presence in Greater Salt Lake City Area

South Jordan, UT Office to Open November 2021

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a global specialty property and casualty insurer, announced today the addition of its new greater Salt Lake City office, set to open in South Jordan, UT in November 2021.

“We are excited to announce our expansion into this market, which will allow the company to accommodate anticipated growth over the next several years. With the multitude of companies in the insurance and technology industries that call the greater area of Salt Lake City home, it is the ideal location for our West Coast efforts,” said Andrew Morgan, EVP, Chief Claims Officer, AmTrust Financial. “This new office will allow us to provide more support, create greater efficiencies in claims, and better serve the agents, small businesses and third-party administrators that we work with.”

AmTrust expects to add up to 180 new high-paying Utah jobs in the next five years. This new office expansion supports AmTrust’s core lines of business and will help provide enhanced customer service.

“We’re thrilled to welcome AmTrust to the City of South Jordan as the company establishes a new U.S. claims center focused on workers’ compensation, specialty risk and extended warranties,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey. “The new office is a reflection of AmTrust’s commitment to the local community and economy. We look forward to working together to maintain South Jordan’s presence as a great place to live and do business.”

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005741/en/