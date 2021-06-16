Amalgam Rx :™ and Novo Nordisk® Plan Global Expansion

Insulin Titration App, Dose Check®, to Reach Patients Worldwide

Amalgam Rx, Inc., the leader in connecting healthcare providers and life sciences companies through a SaaS-enabled digital marketplace and product platform, is announcing global expansion of its insulin titration solution with Novo Nordisk. Initially, the companies successfully commercialized Dose Check, a white-labeled version of iSage RxTM, in select countries in South America. Now, with Amalgam’s recently received CE Mark for iSage Rx and Dose Check, Novo Nordisk is planning a global expansion. In 2021, Dose Check will launch in multiple countries in Europe and Asia.

“We’re excited about expanding our partnership with Amalgam and bolstering our efforts to facilitate evidence-based insulin initiation and titration in conjunction with our strong insulin portfolio,” said Anne Dorothee Vonmoos, Novo Nordisk’s senior director, head of commercial planning in io-so commercial affairs and strategy.

“The Dose Check application has been well received by patients and healthcare providers in South America and the launch data is impressive. We have a tremendous opportunity to support patients and healthcare providers across the globe,” said Richard Miklauzic, director for commercial information technology international operations.

“The Dose Check program is evidence of Amalgam’s unique capabilities to support life sciences companies from R&D to commercialization. Amalgam now has software as a medical device (SaMD) solutions cleared on three continents. We look forward to expanding the Dose Check program and supporting Novo Nordisk on a global basis,” said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer and founder of Amalgam Rx.

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam Rx is the leader in bringing providers, life sciences, and digital solutions together. For more than 15 years, our team has been reimagining care delivery and creating lasting change across the chronic care ecosystem. Working in partnership with many of the world’s leading life sciences companies and health systems, Amalgam Rx has built an innovative platform for rapidly developing and scaling digital solutions — delivered through a wide variety of business models. Our proven end-to-end methodology enables the entire life cycle from R&D to commercialization. Amalgam’s solutions have generated more than 7 billion RWE data points utilized by patients and providers on three continents. Amalgam is the manufacturer of the iSage Rx app and white-labeled variants, the first prescription-only mobile application for the automated titration of all brands of basal insulin to receive market authorization in the United States, EU, and Brazil. iSage Rx allows physicians to choose from multiple clinically-validated basal insulin algorithms and to tailor the algorithms to the specific needs of their type 2 diabetes patients. For more information on how Amalgam Rx’s regulated, clinically validated technologies bring patients and providers closer together, reduce costs for payers, and unlock sustained value for partners, visit amalgamrx.com.

