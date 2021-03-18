Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amartus : Supporting SES with O3b mPOWER Automation

03/18/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider via satellite, and Amartus, leading expert in network automation software solutions, have signed an agreement concerning the development of automation for SES's next-generation NGSO fleet

Amartus is supporting SES with its deep expertise in network automation standards and a proven track record adapting commercial B-OSS software platforms to meet the needs of SES’s next-generation non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) constellation called O3b mPOWER. The official, multi-faceted cooperation between the companies started in October 2020.

O3b mPOWER is SES's next-generation constellation that operates in the medium earth orbit or 8,000km away from the earth’s surface. It comprises an initial constellation of 11 high-throughput and low-latency satellites as well as extensive ground infrastructure. The O3b mPOWER communications system will be operational in 2022 and will deliver connectivity services ranging from 50Mbps to multiple gigabits per second to telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy industries, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The O3b mPOWER satellites are the first from SES to have Full Digital Beamforming Payload, which enables the highest level of flexibility with large frequency routing capabilities and beams able to point anywhere within the field of view. As a result, O3b mPOWER can connect more users while delivering high-standard services.

Amartus is a leader in network and cloud automation software expertise and solutions and an active contributor to standards bodies, including TM Forum (TMF) and MEF. Amartus' highly experienced domain and technical experts work side-by-side with customer teams to define requirements, design and implement solutions to meet their needs. The cooperation between SES and Amartus offers a prime example – SES needed support in TMF and MEF telecommunication standards and engaged Amartus for its expertise. The professional partnership has already evolved into more advanced projects applying that expertise to the O3b mPOWER to make it compliant with industry standards and best practices. The cooperation is ongoing.

"We are delighted to support SES in this ground-breaking project, it's a perfect fit for Amartus. Not only do we get to work with the SES team in defining the interfaces part of the O3b mPOWER automation solution, but we are also contributing to its implementation. We're excited to continue the cooperation with SES in 2021," said Marcin Paszkiewicz, CEO of Amartus.

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading innovator in intra- and inter-provider automation and orchestration systems and related expert services. The company is industry-recognized as a leader in network transformation, underpinned by network orchestration and automation. Amartus is an active contributor to industry bodies, such as MEF, TMF, and CBAN.

For more information, visit amartus.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aWINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aAEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
08:37aCalifornia Cannabis Distributor Nabis Announces Appointments of Three Key Company Advisors
PR
08:37aDANONE  : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
08:36aKLONDIKE GOLD  : Drills 1.66 g/t Au over 36.55 meters and 1.01 g/t Au over 96.0 meters at Lone Star Zone
PU
08:36aMERCATOR MEDICAL S A  : More than PLN 1 billion of annual operating profit of Mercator Medical Group
PU
08:36aELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES  : Announces Ministry of Communication's Approval to Transfer DIC's Control in Cellcom to Mega Or
PU
08:36aAKASTOR ASA : Contract award for two DDW Offshore vessels
AQ
08:36aBENTLEY INCORPORATED  : New Report Shows U.S. Water Utilities Sector Still in Early Stages of Digital Transformation
BU
08:36aMEDALLIA  : LivePerson and Medallia Announce Partnership to Make Experience Management Conversational
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
5BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ