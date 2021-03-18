Amartus : Supporting SES with O3b mPOWER Automation

SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider via satellite, and Amartus, leading expert in network automation software solutions, have signed an agreement concerning the development of automation for SES's next-generation NGSO fleet

Amartus is supporting SES with its deep expertise in network automation standards and a proven track record adapting commercial B-OSS software platforms to meet the needs of SES’s next-generation non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) constellation called O3b mPOWER. The official, multi-faceted cooperation between the companies started in October 2020.

O3b mPOWER is SES's next-generation constellation that operates in the medium earth orbit or 8,000km away from the earth’s surface. It comprises an initial constellation of 11 high-throughput and low-latency satellites as well as extensive ground infrastructure. The O3b mPOWER communications system will be operational in 2022 and will deliver connectivity services ranging from 50Mbps to multiple gigabits per second to telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy industries, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The O3b mPOWER satellites are the first from SES to have Full Digital Beamforming Payload, which enables the highest level of flexibility with large frequency routing capabilities and beams able to point anywhere within the field of view. As a result, O3b mPOWER can connect more users while delivering high-standard services.

Amartus is a leader in network and cloud automation software expertise and solutions and an active contributor to standards bodies, including TM Forum (TMF) and MEF. Amartus' highly experienced domain and technical experts work side-by-side with customer teams to define requirements, design and implement solutions to meet their needs. The cooperation between SES and Amartus offers a prime example – SES needed support in TMF and MEF telecommunication standards and engaged Amartus for its expertise. The professional partnership has already evolved into more advanced projects applying that expertise to the O3b mPOWER to make it compliant with industry standards and best practices. The cooperation is ongoing.

"We are delighted to support SES in this ground-breaking project, it's a perfect fit for Amartus. Not only do we get to work with the SES team in defining the interfaces part of the O3b mPOWER automation solution, but we are also contributing to its implementation. We're excited to continue the cooperation with SES in 2021," said Marcin Paszkiewicz, CEO of Amartus.

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading innovator in intra- and inter-provider automation and orchestration systems and related expert services. The company is industry-recognized as a leader in network transformation, underpinned by network orchestration and automation. Amartus is an active contributor to industry bodies, such as MEF, TMF, and CBAN.

For more information, visit amartus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005083/en/