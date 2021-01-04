Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month

01/04/2021 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

(Reuters) - The joint venture of Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co will cease to exist at the end of February, three years after the companies came together hoping to clamp down escalating healthcare cost.

The inception of Haven had jolted the shares of several healthcare companies that feared that Amazon might disrupt traditional insurance and drug benefit businesses.

The not-for-profit venture was meant to address high costs in the world's most expensive healthcare system and to initially focus on "transparent" healthcare for the U.S. employees of the three companies.

But the joint venture faced hurdles last year when its Chief Executive Officer Atul Gawande, a Harvard surgeon and author, stepped down to take the role of chairman.

The announcement about the role change was the first public statement by the company since it unveiled its name in 2019.

Haven said on Monday the three companies would in the future collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employees.

CNBC, which first reported the company was winding down, said many projects designed by Haven were executed separately by the three companies, eliminating the need for a joint venture.

Despite a premature end to Haven, Amazon's ambition to disrupt healthcare remains, Evercore ISI analysts said in a client note.

The e-commerce giant had in November launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States.

"Even without the formal JV, Berkshire and JP Morgan could still remain important partners/customers for Amazon's healthcare offerings with large employee bases," Evercore analysts said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.41% 342900.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EVERCORE INC. -1.19% 108.34 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.77% 126.075 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pAmazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month
RE
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
02:00pFed's Evans says monetary policy 'well-positioned' now
RE
01:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slides with U.S. stocks as OPEC+ delays output decision
RE
01:51pASTRAZENECA : Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines to jumpstart inoculations
RE
01:50pBSA BUSINESS SOFTWARE ALLIANCE : State Privacy Bills, Activity in California Loom Large Over Efforts To Move Federal Legislation in '21
PU
01:45pU.S. FCC action to limit social media protection increasingly unlikely
RE
01:43pBrazil posts 2020 trade surplus of $51 billion, up 6% from year before
RE
01:36pPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : New Palestine Monetary Authority Governor and His Deputy Swore in before the President
PU
01:30pEUROPEAN UNION : CSDR List of relevant authorities - Article 12
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ