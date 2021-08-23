Log in
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to join executives at White House cybersecurity meeting -source

08/23/2021 | 10:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Andy Jassy, CEO Amazon Web Services, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc Chief Executive Andy Jassy will join tech executives at a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source asked not to be identified as the information was not public.

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella will also attend the White House cybersecurity event, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3z7Ev5L on Monday, citing sources.

The chief executives of other large tech companies, banks, energy companies and water utilities, including Alphabet Inc's Google, International Business Machines Corp, Southern Co and JPMorgan Chase have also been invited, Bloomberg said.

Apple, IBM, Microsoft and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours. Google did not comment on who would attend and referred to the White House for more details beyond last month's announcement.

In July, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum, launching a new public-private initiative that creates "performance controls" for cybersecurity at America's most critical companies, including water treatment and electrical power plants. The announcement came after multiple high-profile cyberattacks this year crippled American companies and government agencies, including a ransomware incident which disrupted gasoline supplies.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Sabahatjahan Contractor


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.90% 2800.83 Delayed Quote.59.81%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.06% 3265.87 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.10% 304.65 Delayed Quote.36.97%
