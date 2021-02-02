Last Updated: February 2, 2021

In the Matter of Amazon.com, Inc. and Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Amazon will pay more than $61.7 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it failed to pay Amazon Flex drivers the full amount of tips they received from Amazon customers over a two and a half year period. The FTC's complaint alleges that the company stopped its behavior only after becoming aware of the FTC's investigation in 2019.

The $61.7 million represents the full amount that Amazon allegedly withheld from drivers and will be used by the FTC to compensate drivers.