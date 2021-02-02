Amazon Flex
Last Updated: February 2, 2021
In the Matter of Amazon.com, Inc. and Amazon Logistics, Inc.
FTC Matter/File Number:
Case Summary
1923123
Amazon will pay more than $61.7 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it failed to pay Amazon Flex drivers the full amount of tips they received from Amazon customers over a two and a half year period. The FTC's complaint alleges that the company stopped its behavior only after becoming aware of the FTC's investigation in 2019.
The $61.7 million represents the full amount that Amazon allegedly withheld from drivers and will be used by the FTC to compensate drivers.
Disclaimer
Federal Trade Commission published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:11:05 UTC.