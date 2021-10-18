Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amazon : Hiring for 150,000 Seasonal Jobs with One Thousand Available in Cities and Towns Across Connecticut

10/18/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Job seekers can receive an immediate contingent offer for seasonal roles with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, plus the opportunity to transition to long-term careers

Seasonal roles are in addition to previously announced plans to hire over 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs

Amazon continues to provide diverse employment opportunities for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, announcing today 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the U.S. including approximately 1,000 in Connecticut.

All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. Today’s seasonal roles come in addition to the 2,500 full and part-time Operations jobs available in Connecticut.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Amazon values its seasonal employees, many of whom return each holiday season year-after-year or choose to transition to full-time roles within the company. Seasonal employees are essential to how Amazon delivers for customers, doing important, rewarding work, while earning income flexibility before the end of the year.

“Nearly four years ago, I started a trial run with Amazon as a seasonal employee. Since then, I have been promoted four times and I am now charged with helping staff Amazon’s facilities across the Delaware Valley,” said Andrea Wilkerson, Staffing Coordinator for Amazon. “I can say from experience that the array of positions Amazon offers, coupled with a flexible work schedule, ensures the company can meet the needs of any employee. This includes those who are looking to rejoin the workforce, or start a new career with advancement opportunities, or just to earn some extra money over the holiday season.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more. New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company. Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. Job advancement and career building is an important focus for the company, and many employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has made major investments in workplace safety. Learn more about working at Amazon here: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/landing_pages/working-at-amazon

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aFinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR
10:23aNeeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions
GL
10:23aNeeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions
GL
10:22aFACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Is Reporting Third Highest Net Profit Margin Since 2008 for Q3
PU
10:22aA &LDQUO;GOLDEN TICKET&RDQUO; : Maxar Young Professional Reflects on GEOINT 20...
PU
10:22aBALLARD POWER : and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and commercialize integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility - Form 6-K
PU
10:22aLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Capabilities With Freeform Optics Solutions to Tap into AR and VR Markets
PU
10:22aCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Oct 18, 2021 Drill Mobilized at Marshall Lake for 3,000 Metre Drill Program
PU
10:22aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · October 18, 2021 Moët Hennessy inaugurates new Research Center devoted to innovation
PU
10:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :pricing of offering of s$300 million 3.29% notes due 2026 under the s$3 billion mtn programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Philips 3Q Net Profit Rose Significantly But Sales Missed Market Views
5Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS