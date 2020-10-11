Log in
Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals 2020: Top Early iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods & iPad Deals Found by Consumer Articles

10/11/2020 | 08:46am EDT

10/11/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Here’s a list of the top early Apple electronics deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the top sales on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches and Apple TV. Browse the best deals in the list below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Apple iPad deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Apple MacBook & iMac deals:

Best Apple AirPods deals:

More Apple deals:

Looking for more deals on top-rated Apple devices? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page to view the full range of live discounts at the moment.

Prime Day 2020 sales last for a brief time period. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Every year, Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive access to deals on thousands of items during the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access all the best Prime Day deals.

This year, shoppers can pick up some amazing Prime Day deals on Apple electronic products. The 2020 Apple Event held in September unveiled new lines of Apple Watch smartwatches and iPad tablets. The new Apple Watch Series 6 boasts an ECG sensor and an upgraded Always-On Retina display that Apple claims to be 2.5x brighter than the Apple Watch Series 5’s. For the first time in history, Apple also released an affordable alternative to its flagship smartwatch: the Apple Watch SE. It doesn’t have the same advanced sensors that the Apple Watch Series 6 is equipped with, but it’s a powerful smartwatch nonetheless.

Apple also released the new 10.9-inch iPad Air and 10.2-inch iPad (8th generation). The new iPad Air runs on Apple’s bespoke A14 Bionic chip that’s up to 40% faster than the previous iPad Air model. Meanwhile, the eighth-generation iPad boasts an updated iPadOS 14 that makes the tablet compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

An Apple iPhone 12 is also rumored to be released later this year. Earlier in 2020, Apple also launched the new iPad Pro, iPhone SE, MacBook Air, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. There is no news on a new generation of AirPods or AirPods Pro, but Apple released the Powerbeats, the successor to the Powerbeats3 wireless headphones back in Spring. 2020 also saw the release of the tvOS 14 for the 4th and 5th generation Apple TVs.

Normally set in July each year to celebrate Amazon’s founding, this year’s Prime Day shopping event is starting much later and falling closer to the Black Friday sales season.

In need of some more iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
