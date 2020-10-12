Amazon Prime Day Car Tech Deals 2020: Early Car Audio, Car Seat, Dash Cam, Tires & GPS Deals Summarized by Save Bubble

The top early car accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the latest Garmin GPS, Aukey dash cam, Chicco and Graco car seat, and Boss car audio offers

Find the best early car tech deals for Prime Day 2020, together with Aukey dash cam, Garmin GPS, Boss car audio, and Graco and Chicco car seat savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best car audio deals:

Best car seat deals:

Best dash cam deals:

Best GPS navigation deals:

Best tire deals:

Looking for more deals on car parts and car accessories including tires, GPS navigation systems, car audio, car seats, and dash cams? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page for the entire selection of active offers available now.

Prime Day 2020 savings run for a short period of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Impressive deals and discounts on over a million products are available on Prime Day, Amazon’s annual 48-hour sales event for Prime members.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and access the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime Day provides shoppers looking for Boss car audio systems, Garmin GPS navigation systems, Chicco and Graco car seats, and more car accessories with a wide range of deals to choose from. Amazon offers an impressive catalog of car parts and accessories, from tires and wheels, car audio and chargers, as well as interior and exterior accessories.

Garmin is a favorite for its Drive 51 GPS Navigator System. Available in two sizes, the device comes preloaded with lifetime maps of the U.S., driver alerts, and intuitive directions. Meanwhile, Aukey is Amazon’s choice for a low-profile, high-resolution dash cam. Its 1080p FHD camera boasts a 170º field of view and a built-in gravity sensor that activates emergency recording mode during unexpected driving incidents.

Safety equipment and accessories for the family are also popular. Chicco and Graco are the go-to brands for infant and toddler car seats. Graco’s 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 car seat, in particular, boasts six recline positions and four modes of use. For car audio, look to BOSS for multimedia car stereo and DVD systems. But if you’re simply in the hunt for an FM transmitter, Nulaxy’s top-rated Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter is the best you can get for an affordable price. The adapter sports a big LCD and comes with extensive compatibility across most devices in the market.

For the past five years, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been held in July. This year’s fourth-quarter date means it’s taking place much closer to the holiday shopping season and not long before Black Friday.

Looking for more deals on tires, dash cams, car seats, car audio, and more car accessories? Click here to view the entire range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005519/en/