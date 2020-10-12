Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot, KitchenAid & Kitchen Appliance Deals (2020): Early Grill, Air Fryer, Blender, Oven & Coffee Maker Sales Rated by Spending Lab

Compare the top early Instant Pot, Ninja, Vitamix, KitchenAid, Keurig, Nespresso & more kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the latest sales on smokers & grills, air fryers, blenders, refrigerators, ovens, & espresso machines

Here’s a guide to the best early kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, including discounts on Instant Pot cookers and air fryers, KitchenAid mixers, Nespresso and Keurig coffee makers and espresso machines, Vitamix and Ninja blenders, and top-rated grills and smokers, toaster and microwave ovens, dutch ovens, and refrigerators. Links to the top deals are listed below.

The annual Prime Day shopping event includes attractive deals and discounts on the best-selling kitchen appliances such as air fryers, blenders, toaster and microwave ovens, dutch ovens, grills, smokers, espresso machines and coffee makers, and refrigerators. Instant Pot, Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart are among the most well-known kitchen appliance brands on Amazon, offering a diverse range of cooking equipment such as multi-cookers, toaster ovens, air fryers, and blenders. Instant Pot in particular is popular for its smart cookers with multiple one-touch programs enabling users to steam, cook rice, saute, and even slow cook meats. In a similar fashion, Ninja’s air fryers and blenders have given the company much success on the online shopping site.

Smart toaster ovens from Breville, BLACK+DECKER, Panasonic, and Cuisinart use convection technology to heat up a whole range of foods such as pizza, bagels, fries, and cookies. These brands also offer microwave ovens for quick and easy warming in addition to programmable cooking modes. For outdoor cookouts for family and friends, grills and smokers are best. Weber, Char-Broil, Char-Griller, Royal Gourmet, and George Foreman all make outstanding charcoal, electric, and propane gas grills.

Countertop kitchen equipment such as blenders, food processors, and coffee makers are also in high demand on Amazon. Vitamix, NutriBullet, and Hamilton Beach offer personal and professional-grade blenders for smoothies and shakes. Nespresso, Keurig, Krups, and Mueller, meanwhile, are the top names for programmable single-serve coffee and espresso machines.

Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July - the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.

