Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot, KitchenAid & Kitchen Appliance Deals (2020): Early Grill, Air Fryer, Blender, Oven & Coffee Maker Sales Rated by Spending Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:50am EDT

Compare the top early Instant Pot, Ninja, Vitamix, KitchenAid, Keurig, Nespresso & more kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the latest sales on smokers & grills, air fryers, blenders, refrigerators, ovens, & espresso machines

Here’s a guide to the best early kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, including discounts on Instant Pot cookers and air fryers, KitchenAid mixers, Nespresso and Keurig coffee makers and espresso machines, Vitamix and Ninja blenders, and top-rated grills and smokers, toaster and microwave ovens, dutch ovens, and refrigerators. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Instant Pot & cooker deals:

Best air fryer deals:

Best grill & smoker deals:

Best KitchenAid deals:

Best Vitamix & blender deals:

Best oven & microwave deals:

Best fridge deals:

Best coffee maker deals:

More kitchen deals:

In need of some more kitchen appliance deals? Click here to browse the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

Prime Day deals last for a restricted amount of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Impressive deals and discounts on over a million products are available on Prime Day, Amazon’s annual 48-hour sales event for Prime members.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.

The annual Prime Day shopping event includes attractive deals and discounts on the best-selling kitchen appliances such as air fryers, blenders, toaster and microwave ovens, dutch ovens, grills, smokers, espresso machines and coffee makers, and refrigerators. Instant Pot, Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart are among the most well-known kitchen appliance brands on Amazon, offering a diverse range of cooking equipment such as multi-cookers, toaster ovens, air fryers, and blenders. Instant Pot in particular is popular for its smart cookers with multiple one-touch programs enabling users to steam, cook rice, saute, and even slow cook meats. In a similar fashion, Ninja’s air fryers and blenders have given the company much success on the online shopping site.

Smart toaster ovens from Breville, BLACK+DECKER, Panasonic, and Cuisinart use convection technology to heat up a whole range of foods such as pizza, bagels, fries, and cookies. These brands also offer microwave ovens for quick and easy warming in addition to programmable cooking modes. For outdoor cookouts for family and friends, grills and smokers are best. Weber, Char-Broil, Char-Griller, Royal Gourmet, and George Foreman all make outstanding charcoal, electric, and propane gas grills.

Countertop kitchen equipment such as blenders, food processors, and coffee makers are also in high demand on Amazon. Vitamix, NutriBullet, and Hamilton Beach offer personal and professional-grade blenders for smoothies and shakes. Nespresso, Keurig, Krups, and Mueller, meanwhile, are the top names for programmable single-serve coffee and espresso machines.

Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July - the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.

Want some more kitchen appliance deals? Click here to browse the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:11aTHIS WEEK : Delta earns, producer price index, retail sales
AQ
02:10aAs globe gallops into vaccine trials, insurers remain unfazed
RE
02:10aELKEM : receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
PU
02:10aATOS : completes the acquisition of Paladion
PU
02:10aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Change of Adviser
PU
02:10aAQUIS EXCHANGE : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
02:10aCHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen completes acquisition of Jennewein
PU
02:10aTRITAX BIG BOX REIT : Q3 2020 Update
PU
02:10aANDRITZ : launches new dilution system for thickeners
PU
02:10aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : scores largest ever deal for its 5.X platform for the 372-MW Björnberget project in Sweden
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
2China gains hoist Asian stocks to two-year peak
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
4APPLE INC. : EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms - FT
5LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG : Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group