Amazon Prime Day MacBook, Chromebook & Laptop Deals 2020: Early Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS & HP Laptop Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

10/11/2020 | 07:54am EDT

Save on laptop deals at the early Prime Day sale, including Google Chromebook, Microsoft Surface Pro, Apple MacBook Pro, Lenovo, HP, Dell & ASUS laptop discounts

Prime Day researchers are identifying the top early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring savings on business, gaming, and convertible laptops from Apple, Microsoft, HP, ASUS, Dell & Lenovo. Explore the full selection of deals in the list below.

Best Apple MacBook deals:

Best Chromebook deals:

Best Laptop deals:

Best Microsoft Surface deals:

Want some more deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro, and more business and 2-in-1 laptops? Click here to check out the entire selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

Amazon Prime Day sales are active for a brief length of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on all the best Prime Day deals.

On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of MacBook, Surface Pro, Chromebook, and more laptop deals on Amazon. Laptops are preferred for many home office and remote learning setups due to their portability and compact size, allowing them to be used in more areas in the house. Apple MacBooks are the premier choice for many professionals due to their speedy performance and smooth OS. Those who prefer Windows should consider business laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS, which typically come with the Microsoft OS installed along with plenty of connectivity and adequate processing power.

The Microsoft Surface Pro and Go laptops are interesting alternatives due to their convertible nature. Users can switch from a touchscreen tablet interface with pen stylus to the more traditional keyboard and trackpad setup via a keyboard case.

Chromebooks from Acer, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and Dell provide a third alternative operating system that works well whether for students or employees through the lightweight Google Chrome OS.

More than 175 million products across various categories were purchased and delivered worldwide during last year’s Prime Day shopping event.

Searching for more deals on highly rated laptops? Click here to compare the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
