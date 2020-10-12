Log in
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox One Deals 2020: Top Early Microsoft, Sony & Nintendo Console Sales Revealed by Saver Trends

10/12/2020 | 01:17am EDT

The best early deals for Sony, Nintendo & Microsoft consoles for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top Xbox One X, PS4 Pro & Nintendo Switch sales

Here’s our round-up of the best early Sony PS4, Nintendo Switch & Microsoft Xbox One deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring offers on Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One X & PS4 Pro & Slim. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best game console deals:

Interested in more Nintendo, Sony & Microsoft console deals? Click here to access the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

Prime Day offers are available for a certain length of time. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day is a much-anticipated annual shopping and entertainment event where Prime members enjoy discounts and deals across thousands of products on Amazon.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and get in on all the best Prime Day deals.

Big savings and low prices are available on Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox One X & Sony PS4 Pro deals during Amazon Prime Day. The Nintendo Switch is still the king when it comes to handheld console or mobile gaming. Yes, you can play on your mobile phones, but the games there are not in the same league as Nintendo's offerings. With games such as Super Mario 3D All-stars, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and a bunch of other first party and indie games, there's something for everyone. You can get either the original Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite on Amazon with different bundles that include various games.

The PS4 is also available on Amazon. You can choose between the Playstation 4 Slim version or the PS4 Pro. Different bundle options are available, including 2TB or 1TB storage versions, or versions that come with different games, usually a PS4 exclusive title like TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima or Uncharted 4.

The Xbox One X is still the most powerful console to this day, at least until the next gen consoles are released. You can enjoy Xbox Game Pass with Xbox One consoles for a small monthly subscription. Both the console and Xbox Game Pass are available on Amazon as well.

Hosted annually by Amazon since its conception in 2015, this year’s fourth-quarter Prime Day sale will go down in history as the latest ever.

In need of some more deals on Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One & Nintendo Switch? Click here to browse the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
