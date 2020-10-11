Log in
Amazon Prime Day PC & Monitor Deals 2020: Early HP, Dell, Samsung & Acer Desktop Computer & Monitor Savings Identified by Saver Trends

10/11/2020 | 08:23am EDT

The best early PC & monitor deals for Prime Day, featuring the best HP Elite, Dell Inspiron, Acer Aspire desktop computers and Samsung, LG & ASUS monitors

Amazon Prime Day sales experts have monitored the best early desktop computer and monitor deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest deals on Dell, Acer, HP and ASUS PCs and LG, Samsung and Lenovo HD monitors. Browse the latest deals in the list below.

Best desktop PC deals:

Best monitor deals:

Want some more highly rated PC and monitor deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day savings are available for a limited period of time. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.

Desktop PC and monitor deals are among the most sought-after savings on Amazon Prime Day, making this sales event a great time to buy. PCs can be difficult to shop for due to the wide variety of processors, motherboards, RAM, and other hardware components that differ from model to model. Pre-built PCs do take some of the confusion away for non-tech-oriented shoppers since they can compare via price. However, prominent brands such as Dell, HP, Acer, and Lenovo offer desktop computers and monitors at higher prices because of their brand reputation and quality guarantee.

Most desktop PCs on Amazon can be classified according to whether they’re business PCs, mini computers, or gaming PCs. CyberPowerPC, iBUYPOWER, and Skytech are among the most popular gaming PC brands on the site. At the opposite end, mini computers from Dell, MINIX, and more offer compact machines suitable for non-demanding applications.

As most computer CPUs are sold without monitors, selecting one adds to the ordeal since there are far more monitor brands and models on Amazon. LG, Samsung, ASUS, Sceptre, BenQ and ViewSonic are among the many manufacturers found in this PC category, each with their best flat, curved, and ultrawide monitors of different sizes.

Sales during Prime Day 2019 outstripped that of the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday figures combined.

Looking for more deals on business and gaming PCs or LED and LCD monitors? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
