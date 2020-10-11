|
Amazon Prime Day PC & Monitor Deals 2020: Early HP, Dell, Samsung & Acer Desktop Computer & Monitor Savings Identified by Saver Trends
10/11/2020 | 08:23am EDT
The best early PC & monitor deals for Prime Day, featuring the best HP Elite, Dell Inspiron, Acer Aspire desktop computers and Samsung, LG & ASUS monitors
Amazon Prime Day sales experts have monitored the best early desktop computer and monitor deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest deals on Dell, Acer, HP and ASUS PCs and LG, Samsung and Lenovo HD monitors. Browse the latest deals in the list below.
Best desktop PC deals:
-
Save up to 45% on PCs & desktop computers from HP, Dell & many more top PC manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $485 on the Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro PC Desktop Computer at Amazon - Featuring Intel Core i5-9500T, 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, VESA mount, space-saving size
-
Save $101 on the Dell Optiplex 990 SFF PC Desktop Computer (Renewed) at Amazon - with Intel Core i5 processor, DDR3 SDRAM, DVDRW, Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Windows 10 Pro, & 20-inch LCD Monitor
-
Save $100 on the MSI MPG Trident 3 10SI-003US Small Form Factor Desktop at Amazon - Intel Core i7-10700F, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, 512GB SSD
-
Save $80 on the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop at Amazon - with 9th gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD graphics 630, DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, 2.4 GHz processor, & Windows 10 Home
-
Save $50 on the Dell Inspiron Disk Drive Desktop Computer at Amazon - with Intel Core i5 2.1 GHz processor, Windows 10 Pro operating system, & space-saving body design
-
Check out the full range of PCs & desktop computers on sale for Amazon Prime Day - find the latest savings on desktop & all-in-one PCs
Best monitor deals:
-
Save up to 39% on computer monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors and many more computer displays
-
Save up to $148 on HP PCs, laptops & printers such as the HP Pavilion, Spectre, Elite & Omen - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to 44% on Dell PCs, laptops & more at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Dell computers, Chromebooks, XPS laptops & more
-
Save $349 on the BenQ EX3501R 21:9 Ultrawide Curved QHD Monitor at Amazon - HDR (3440 X 1440), eye-care tech, 100 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support
-
Save $300 on the Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 120Hz, Ultrawide QLED, 5120 x 1440p Resolution, 4ms Response, FreeSync 2 with HDR, HDMI
-
Save $238 on the Samsung CJ890 49 inch Super Ultra-Wide Desktop Monitor at Amazon - 3840x1080, 144 Hz, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, 3-Year Warranty
-
Save $221 on the LG 38GL950G-B 38 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra Wide 1440p, UltraGear Nano IPS, 1ms, 144HZ refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC
-
Save $211 on the Samsung 850 Series 28 inch 4K UHD Monitor at Amazon - 3840x2160, HDMI, DP, FreeSync, 1 ms response, USB Hub, 3-Year Warranty
-
Save $200 on the Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 100Hz, QLED panel, 3440 x 1440p, 4ms response
-
Save $170 on the ALIENWARE Curved 34-Inch WQHD Monitor at Amazon - 1900R curved, 3440 X 1440 120Hz, wide 21: 9 display maximizes FOV
-
Save $150 on the Acer Predator XB271HU 27" Monitor at Amazon - WQHD (2560x1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS, Display Port & HDMI Port, 144Hz
-
Save 31% on the BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 1080P 1ms | Black eQualizer & color vibrance for competitive edge
-
Save $101 on the HP 27-Inch FHD Monitor with Built-in Audio at Amazon - anti-glare, IPS, 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz, AMD Freesync
-
Save 27% on the HP T3M72AA Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor at Amazon - 21.5-inch full HD monitor (1920 x 1080p @ 60 hertz), bezel-less frame
-
Save $185 on the Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra-Wide 1440p, USB, HDMI, USB 3.0
-
Save $110 on the Dell U-Series 32-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor at Amazon - 3840x2160 Ultra HD 4K resolution, response time - 8 ms (normal) ; 5 ms (fast) - (gray to gray)
-
Save $85 on the Dell 24-Inch LED-Backlit IPS Monitor at Amazon - Featuring an anti-glare 3H hard coating IPS screen with 8 ms response, FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz, 1000:1 contrast, ComfortView, & DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI and USB inputs
-
Save 25% on the Dell Gaming 27 Inch Curved FHD 144Hz 1080p Monitor at Amazon - VA ultra-thin bezel, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Certified
-
Check out the full range of 4K, curved, computer & gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Want some more highly rated PC and monitor deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
Amazon Prime Day savings are available for a limited period of time. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.
Desktop PC and monitor deals are among the most sought-after savings on Amazon Prime Day, making this sales event a great time to buy. PCs can be difficult to shop for due to the wide variety of processors, motherboards, RAM, and other hardware components that differ from model to model. Pre-built PCs do take some of the confusion away for non-tech-oriented shoppers since they can compare via price. However, prominent brands such as Dell, HP, Acer, and Lenovo offer desktop computers and monitors at higher prices because of their brand reputation and quality guarantee.
Most desktop PCs on Amazon can be classified according to whether they’re business PCs, mini computers, or gaming PCs. CyberPowerPC, iBUYPOWER, and Skytech are among the most popular gaming PC brands on the site. At the opposite end, mini computers from Dell, MINIX, and more offer compact machines suitable for non-demanding applications.
As most computer CPUs are sold without monitors, selecting one adds to the ordeal since there are far more monitor brands and models on Amazon. LG, Samsung, ASUS, Sceptre, BenQ and ViewSonic are among the many manufacturers found in this PC category, each with their best flat, curved, and ultrawide monitors of different sizes.
Sales during Prime Day 2019 outstripped that of the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday figures combined.
Looking for more deals on business and gaming PCs or LED and LCD monitors? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
