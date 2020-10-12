Amazon Prime Day Small Kitchen Appliance & Refrigerator Deals 2020: Best Early Air Fryer, Oven, Grill, Blender & Coffee Maker Sales Identified by Retail Egg

Save on Instant Pot amd KitchenAid deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, including the latest coffee maker, blender, air fryer, smoker grill, microwave oven refrigerator and small kitchen appliance offers

Amazon Prime Day researchers have shared the latest early kitchen appliance, oven, coffee maker & refrigerator deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including the top offers on KitchenAid mixers, Instant Pot multi cookers, Ninja blenders, smoker grills, and air fryers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best fridge deals:

Best Instant Pot & cooker deals:

Best KitchenAid deals:

Best air fryer deals:

Best grill & smoker deals:

Best Vitamix & blender deals:

Best oven & microwave deals:

Best coffee maker deals:

Want some more deals on coffee makers, blenders, and more kitchen appliances? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to compare the entire selection of active discounts available now.

Amazon Prime Day sales are available for a limited period of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and enjoy full access to all the best Prime Day deals.

The 48-hour Prime Day sale event offers exclusive deals and savings on smoker grills, air fryers, Vitamix blenders, microwave ovens, Nespresso coffee makers and trusted brands like Frigidaire, Instant Pot, and KitchenAid to Amazon Prime members. Kitchen appliances such as Instant Pot multi cookers and Ninja blenders have seen a rise in demand as more people learn how to prepare healthy meals at home. Among the best-selling kitchen appliances is the Instant Pot Duo Nova pressure cooker that comes in various sizes and configurations, including an option for an air fryer lid. The recent stay at home orders also awakened the bakers in many, thus KitchenAid mixers are also in great demand. The KitchenAid Artisan series is particularly popular.

Meanwhile, health-conscious shoppers should take advantage of Amazon’s blender deals. Ninja carries a highly-rated Mega Kitchen System that includes a blender, food processor, pitcher, Ninja cups, and more. Professional-grade blenders from Vitamix are also well-loved for their laser-cut blades and self-cleaning technology. Coffee-lovers have no shortage of coffee makers and espresso machines on Amazon as well. Keurig, Nespresso, and Cuisinart are among the best coffee maker brands. For the espresso lovers, Breville and De’Longhi are trusted espresso machine brands. They also carry an array of Nespresso machine models for those who want a quick, yet quality espresso at home.

Those who are on the hunt for smoker outdoor grills can look to the top-rated Weber, Dyna-Glo, and Z Grills wood pellet grills and smokers. A staple in most kitchens, microwave ovens from Amazon are available at different price points. AmazonBasics, BLACK+DECKER, and Toshiba are cost-effective microwave and toaster oven options while Frigidaire and Panasonic ovens are on the pricier end of the spectrum. Frigidaire also carries refrigerators of different sizes--from compact mini fridges to more spacious stainless steel French-door refrigerators.

Unlike previous years where Prime Day has taken place in mid-July, this year’s sale is taking place later in the year and closer to the holiday season.

Want some more deals on trusted kitchen appliance brands? Click here to check out the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005319/en/