Amazon Sustainable Landscapes Project - P158000

The objectives of the Amazon Sustainable Landscapes Project are to expand the area under legal protection and improve management of Protected Areas, and increase the area under restoration and sustainable management in the Brazilian Amazon. There are four components to the project, the first component being amazon protected areas system. This component aims to expand and consolidate an over-60-million-ha PA system in the Brazilian Amazon and advance...

