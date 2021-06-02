Amazon backs legalizing marijuana, drops testing

In a blog post, the head of Amazon's consumer public policy team, Dave Clark, wrote that the company will support The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

It's also called the MORE Act, which seeks to legalize weed at the federal level.

Amazon will also stop drug testing new recruits that aren't regulated by the Department of Transportation.

Clark said, "In the past... we've disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use. However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we've changed course."

Amazon was recently hit with a proposed class action suit in New York City, accusing the company of weed-testing applicants at local facilities.

A new city amendment prohibits such tests for most jobs.