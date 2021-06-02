Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon backs legalizing marijuana, drops testing

06/02/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amazon on Tuesday announced its support for legalizing marijuana in the U.S and said it would drop its weed-testing requirements for some employees.

In a blog post, the head of Amazon's consumer public policy team, Dave Clark, wrote that the company will support The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

It's also called the MORE Act, which seeks to legalize weed at the federal level.

Amazon will also stop drug testing new recruits that aren't regulated by the Department of Transportation.

Clark said, "In the past... we've disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use. However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we've changed course."

Amazon was recently hit with a proposed class action suit in New York City, accusing the company of weed-testing applicants at local facilities.

A new city amendment prohibits such tests for most jobs.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aInvestors criticise Australia's proposed proxy advisor rules
RE
03:30aOlympics-As unpredictable Games looms, Japan's sponsors struggle to adapt
RE
03:29aMINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING OF RE  : Cabinet approves Signing and Ratification of an Agreement on “Cooperation in the field of Mass Media” between all the Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
PU
03:29aSouth African rand weakens in early trade
RE
03:24aHarry Potter publisher boosts earnings view as lockdown reading casts a spell
RE
03:14aAmazon backs legalizing marijuana, drops testing
RE
03:14aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
03:12aChina steelmaking ingredients jump on upbeat spot market prices
RE
03:11aPerth Mint's May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise
RE
03:06aWizz Air warns of more losses in 'transition year'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks loiter around peaks as traders wait for data
2AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
5BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : U.S. meat giant Tyson Foods to launch plant-based food in Asia-Pacific

HOT NEWS