Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

01/17/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa Inc credit cards on its British website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

"The expected  change regarding  the use of  Visa credit  cards  on Amazon.co.uk  will no longer take place on January 19," the company said in an email to customers.

"We are working  closely  with Visa on a potential solution  that will enable  customers to continue using their Visa credit cards  on  Amazon.co.uk." 

Amazon said in November it would ban Visa's card because of the high transaction fees charged by the payment processor.

It said customers could still use Visa's debit cards, along with Mastercard and Amex credit cards and Eurocard.

A Visa spokesperson said on Monday: "Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while we work closely together to reach an agreement."

Visa had said in November it was "very disappointed that Amazon was threatening to restrict consumer choice".

An EU-enforced cap on fees charged by card issuers is no longer in place in the UK following Brexit.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.08% 0.83524 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.71% 372.14 Delayed Quote.3.57%
VISA, INC. -0.15% 214.67 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aChina tops forecasts with 8.1% growth in 2021 but headwinds loom
RE
06:28aNigeria's inflation rises in December after 8 months of decline
RE
06:26aPfizer to boost COVID-19 pill production with French deal
RE
06:25aTotalEnergies, Inpex to sell their interests in Block 14 in Angola
RE
06:24aUAE says fuel truck blast kills three, Yemeni Houthis claim attack
RE
06:23aFormer Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
RE
06:21aAmazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards
RE
06:18aGold firms on weak dollar; higher Treasury yields weigh
RE
06:11aGSK : Liberum raises target price to 1870p from 1700p
RE
06:07aGlobal jobs recovery delayed by pandemic uncertainty, Omicron, ILO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
2Credit Suisse says its revamp intact despite chairman's exit over COVID..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
5Unilever : Unilever update

HOT NEWS