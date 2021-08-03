Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon interfered with union elections, says U.S. labor board

08/03/2021 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Corrects to remove reference to police, threats to employees)

(Reuters) -E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by the National Labor Relations Board's hearing officer.

The board on Monday recommended a rerun of the landmark Amazon union election in Alabama where employees had voted against making their warehouse the online retailer's first union in the United States.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aThe Second Annual Insider Risk Summit to be Headlined by Keynote Speaker Chris Krebs, Recent CISA Director
BU
10:11aAmazon interfered with union elections, says U.S. labor board
RE
10:09aTSX gains on boost from tech stocks
RE
10:02aSTELLANTIS N : U.S. automakers reinstate mask mandates at all plants effective Wednesday
RE
09:58aOil falls in volatile session on concerns over COVID spread
RE
09:55aCARLOS TAVARES : Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
RE
09:54aIndian carmakers seek extra year to meet fuel efficiency rules, sources say
RE
09:46aPepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion
RE
09:42aSingapore central bank says prepared to grant several licences for digital token services
RE
09:39aCanadian dollar falls as Delta variant weighs on oil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
3Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
4Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results

HOT NEWS