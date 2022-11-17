Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

11/17/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments.

"Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.

Jassy added the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each of its business.

Amazon has not yet decided on how many other roles will be impacted from the move.

The online retailer laid off some employees in its devices group on Wednesday and a person familiar with the matter said the company still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:44pWheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
RE
05:42pGap exec - we did see strong volume in october slow a bit in the…
RE
05:41pJapan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030
RE
05:39pExclusive-Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick -sources
RE
05:38pChinese investors burnt by bond slump urged to have 'serene heart'
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 99.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.0366 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.1866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.47% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pGap exec - entering q4 with overall elevated inventory levels an…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
3U.S. weekly jobless claims fall despite surge in technology layoffs
4Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Estee Lauder, Nvidia, Flutt..
5Ormat Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock on B..

HOT NEWS