Amazon : Air Launches First Air Gateway in Fairbanks, Alaska

Amazon Air to reach new customers in Alaska while shortening delivery times for current regional customers

Today, Amazon begins operations at its new air gateway at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska. This is Amazon Air’s second location in the state and its most northern gateway in the world. The first flight, on Amazon Air’s branded 737 cargo aircraft operated by Sun Country Airlines, will arrive this evening from Portland International Airport. The service will continue daily.

“The addition of this gateway in Fairbanks allows us to deliver items to our customers faster, while gaining the ability to deliver to areas of Alaska that were not previously serviced by Amazon Air,” said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air. “Fairbanks International Airport, the city of Fairbanks, and Naniq Global Logistics, LLC, have been excellent partners through this process and we’re looking forward to serving the people of Alaska more efficiently together.”

Amazon Air’s newest gateway will include an onsite area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, Naniq Global Logistics, LLC. The site will create more than 50 new jobs in the area. People interested in learning more about open positions with Naniq Global Logistics, LLC, may visit the company’s careers page.

Angie Spear, Fairbanks International Airport Manager, added, “We’ve been looking forward to welcoming Amazon Air at their new gateway at Fairbanks International Airport. This new location will expand Amazon’s presence, not only in Fairbanks, but in some of the most rural areas in the region. Throughout the last year especially, they’ve focused on getting necessary items to customers quickly and efficiently and we’re honored to be a part of those efforts here in our backyard.”

Bryce Ward, Mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, said, “The addition of Amazon to Fairbanks is incredibly exciting for the people of our area. The air gateway will indirectly create more than 50 local jobs and will reduce delivery times for necessary items the people of Fairbanks and others in the area need. I want to congratulate everyone involved in helping make this partnership with Amazon a reality, and we welcome Amazon along with its related job opportunities, to Fairbanks.”

Kimberly Howard, Naniq Global Logistics, LLC, President, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Air to Fairbanks and look forward to creating new jobs in the months ahead for Alaskans. We partner with companies who share our values, and Amazon supports our commitment to hire local, indigenous people across our operations. We’re excited to continue our partnership with the company in Alaska and globally.”

Photos of Amazon aircraft can be found here. Additional photos and video of Amazon Air operations at Fairbanks International Airport will be available soon.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005279/en/