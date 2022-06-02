Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon not liable for online Louboutin knock-offs, EU court adviser says

06/02/2022 | 06:06pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. online retailer Amazon is not liable for the sale of counterfeit Louboutin shoes on its platform, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday, a potential setback for the shoemaker known for its red sole shoes popular with celebrities.

The case dated from 2019 when Louboutin sought an injunction against Amazon in a Belgian and a Luxembourg court, saying the company regularly displays on its websites advertisements for red-soled shoes put on the market without its consent.

Both courts had sought the guidance of the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU.)

Advocate General Maciej Szpunar at the CJEU backed the world's largest online retailer.

He said Amazon "cannot be held directly liable for infringements of the rights of trade mark owners taking place on its platform as a result of commercial offerings by third parties".

"It is always specified, in the advertisements, whether the goods are sold by third-party sellers or sold directly by Amazon," Szpunar said.

The CJEU, which will rule in the coming months, usually follows the majority of such non-binding opinions.

Louboutin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases are C-148/21 and C-184/21.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pU.S. JUDGE SETS PLEA HEARING FOR FCA US FOR FRIDAY AT 1 : 30 edt -…
RE
01:30pU.s. justice department charges stellantis unit fca us with crim…
RE
01:29pU.S. CFTC sues crypto exchange Gemini over misleading statements from 2017
RE
01:27pA coming crypto storm for central banks? Focus on digital money intensifies
RE
01:24pAmber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
RE
01:24pNATO chief says alliance in touch with Turkey over its concerns on Finland, Sweden
RE
01:24pUkraine's Zelenskiy eyes 'inflection point' as Russia tightens grip on key target
RE
01:19pRussia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips
RE
01:18pAmber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
RE
01:18pNikola founder trevor milton voted against co. proposal to issue…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Swiss catch inflation bug as prices rise fastest in 14 years
2China's Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous c..
3China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained
4Microsoft : FY22 Q4 FX Update Through May
5SFC Energy receives another order from Linc Polska of 180 EFOY Pro 2800..

HOT NEWS