Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon restores services after multiple users face outage

06/24/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) -Multiple users experienced a brief outage at Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video late Wednesday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,200 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, as of 0148 GMT, while about 1,700 users reported problems with Prime Video and more than 400 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.

Outage reports dropped significantly to double digits on the platforms in a little over an hour, Downdetector showed.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aJapan to abolish fiscal, debt advisory panel -govt officials
RE
12:11aAustralian Businesses Struggle to Find Skilled Workers
DJ
12:08aAmazon restores services after multiple users face outage
RE
12:02aMCAFEE  : Sees Ransomware-as-a-Service, Cryptocurrency and Internet of Things Threats Surge in Q1 2021
BU
12:01aNew WatchGuard Research Reveals Traditional Anti-Malware Solutions Miss Nearly 75% of Threats
GL
12:01aBacking grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund
RE
06/24Japan to abolish advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy - govt officials
RE
06/23Malaysia bourse wants independent review of oil firm's deals after auditor's red flags
RE
06/23Thai May domestic car sales rise 38.41% y/y
RE
06/23Singapore adds to charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
2Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals
3Boeing faces rocky path to gaining approval for 737 MAX return in China
4Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
5China's Ant highlights distinction between NFTs and cryptocurrencies

HOT NEWS