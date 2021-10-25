Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election -NLRB

10/25/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) -Workers at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in New York's Staten Island have filed a petition to form a union, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Monday.

Chris Smalls, a former employee at the warehouse, led the effort to collect the 2,000 signatures needed to petition regulators for a vote to organize.

For the last 6 months, workers at the Staten Island warehouse called "JFK8" and other nearby Amazon facilities have been organizing to form an independent union called the Amazon Labor Union (ALU).

The workers, who also raised safety concerns at the start of the pandemic, are demanding higher wages, job security, safer working conditions, more paid time off and longer breaks.

It is not clear when an election would be held if regulators green light the petition.

Amazon did not have an immediate comment on the petition.

The world's biggest online retailer handily beat back an effort by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) to organize its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse.

Workers rejected joining the RWDSU by a more than 2-to-1 margin this spring, but another vote could be held as the NLRB reviews union claims that Amazon violated labor laws during the election.

Shares of Amazon were down less than 1% in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Jeffrey Dastin; Writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pU.S. FTC to restrict future deals for firms that pursue 'anticompetitive mergers'
RE
03:17pOil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply
RE
03:16pWheat surges on supply concerns, as soybeans firm on vegetable
RE
03:12pDemocratic proposal to impose a methane fee on oil and gas producers not likely to be included in u.s. reconciliation bill -sources
RE
03:09pU.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 6% in September - ELFA
RE
03:07pCOVID SCIENCE-Flu jabs may aid COVID-19 patients who need surgery
RE
03:03pAmazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election -NLRB
RE
02:59pBiden signs order imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions
RE
02:58pPetrofac plans to raise 180 million pounds to fund bribery settlement - Sky News
RE
02:57pIATA sees unacceptable trend in tax hikes for aviation in Latin America
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
2Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now
3Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
4Bed Bath & Beyond : Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase ..
5PayPal says it is currently not pursuing Pinterest acquisition

HOT NEWS