Amazon's Twitch hit by data breach

10/06/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A twitch sign-in screen is seen at the offices of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco, California

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's live streaming e-sports platform Twitch said on Wednesday it was hit by a data breach, without providing further details.

An anonymous hacker claimed to have leaked Twitch data, including information related to the company's source code, clients and unreleased games, according to Video Games Chronicle, which first reported the news of the hack.

Twitch confirmed the breach and said its "teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this".

The company declined to comment further and said https://twitter.com/Twitch/status/1445770441176469512 it would "update the community as soon as additional information is available". Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hacker's motive was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space", according to the Video Games Chronicle report https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/the-entirety-of-twitch-has-reportedly-been-leaked.

About 125GB of data was leaked, including information on Twitch's highest paid video game streamers since 2019, such as a $9.6 million payout to the voice actors of popular game "Dungeons & Dragons" and $8.4 million to Canadian streamer xQcOW, the report said.

"Twitch leak is real. Includes significant amount of personal data," cyber security expert Kevin Beaumont tweeted https://twitter.com/gossithedog/status/1445707816426115075?s=21.

Twitch, an online e-sports platform with more than 30 million average daily visitors, has become increasingly popular with musicians and video gamers where they interact with users while live streaming content.

The platform, which was boycotted earlier this year by users for
not doing enough to block harassment, previously made a move to ban users https://reut.rs/3mnORZW for offenses such as hate-group membership and credible threats of mass violence.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS