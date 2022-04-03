Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon's new union demands contract talks in May

04/03/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The first union of Amazon warehouse workers in history isn't wasting time.

Just a day after forming it sent a letter to the e-commerce giant demanding it begin contract negotiations next month.

In the meantime, it said Amazon must "cease and desist any changes to work policies" at their New York City warehouse.

That's according to a press release posted on Twitter late Saturday night, saying "workers denounce any attempt by Amazon to delay our hard won right to bargain collectively."

The union also asserted that Amazon must respect each worker's legal right to union representation during disciplinary meetings.

Amazon did not immediately comment.

"We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because when he was up there, we were signing people up."

Led by union organizer Christian Smalls, some 55% of workers voted on Friday to make their Staten Island fulfillment center, known as JFK8, Amazon's first unionized worksite in the United States.

Afterward, the second-largest U.S. private employer said it may file objections before the vote is certified based on what it called inappropriate and undue influence by the National Labor Relations Board.

The vote represented a victory for U.S. organized labor and a milestone for labor advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labor practices a threat to workers.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pHungary's isolation, economic woes will make Orban's fourth term his toughest yet
RE
05:44pHungary's isolation, economic woes will make Orban's fourth term his toughest yet
RE
05:26pExplosions heard in Ukraine's city of Kherson - local media
RE
05:26pExplosions heard in ukraine's city of kherson - local media…
RE
05:08pExplosions heard in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa - Reuters witness
RE
05:08pExplosions heard in ukraine's southern port city of odesa - reut…
RE
05:08pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:05pUK military intelligence says heavy fighting continues in Mariupol
RE
05:02pCuracao weighing bids to restart, run the island's oil refinery
RE
04:56pUk military intelligence-mariupol continue to be subject to stri…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety o..
4Oil prices set to open after largest weekly fall in 2 years,traders awa..
5Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal

HOT NEWS