Amazon's new union demands contract talks in May

Just a day after forming it sent a letter to the e-commerce giant demanding it begin contract negotiations next month.

In the meantime, it said Amazon must "cease and desist any changes to work policies" at their New York City warehouse.

That's according to a press release posted on Twitter late Saturday night, saying "workers denounce any attempt by Amazon to delay our hard won right to bargain collectively."

The union also asserted that Amazon must respect each worker's legal right to union representation during disciplinary meetings.

Amazon did not immediately comment.

"We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because when he was up there, we were signing people up."

Led by union organizer Christian Smalls, some 55% of workers voted on Friday to make their Staten Island fulfillment center, known as JFK8, Amazon's first unionized worksite in the United States.

Afterward, the second-largest U.S. private employer said it may file objections before the vote is certified based on what it called inappropriate and undue influence by the National Labor Relations Board.

The vote represented a victory for U.S. organized labor and a milestone for labor advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labor practices a threat to workers.