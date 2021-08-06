Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

08/06/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed Indian flag in this illustration taken

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's top court on Friday handed Amazon.com Inc a major victory in a case where it has sought to stall its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale to rival Reliance Industries .

The outcome of the tussle involving two of the world's richest men, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, could reshape India's pandemic-hit shopping sector and decide if Amazon can blunt Reliance's dominance of the country's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

Amazon and Future have been locked in legal battles https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2AM0HN over the Future Group deal, with the U.S. firm accusing the Indian group of violating pre-existing contracts when it sold its assets to Reliance. Future has denied any wrongdoing.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said that a decision by a Singapore arbitrator in October - that put the deal on hold after finding merit in Amazon's objections - was valid and applicable in India.

Amazon had argued that the order is binding, while Future had argued it was not. Both sides had agreed to use the Singapore arbitrator in case of disputes when they entered into a $200 million deal in 2019.

Shares in Future Retail fell 6% after the order while those in Reliance Industries were down 1.3%.

Around 1,300 of Future's more than 1,700 retail outlets in 400 cities sell groceries. Its budget supermarkets cater to middle-class shoppers, while its upmarket stores offer products like imported cheese and fresh guacamole, relatively rare in India's retail landscape.

That makes Future a prized asset for both Reliance and Amazon.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.63% 3375.99 Delayed Quote.3.66%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.94% 2092 Delayed Quote.7.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aMICROSOFT : Bukalapak soars 25% as Indonesia's biggest IPO fuels tech excitement
RE
02:42aSupply problems cause fall in German industrial output
RE
02:41aMillions of Britons to face energy price hike this autumn
RE
02:39aLondon Stock Exchange H1 income up, but warns about costs
RE
02:37aING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks
RE
02:37aING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks
RE
02:30aDollar on front foot as jobs test looms
RE
02:30aUK house prices return to growth in July - Halifax
RE
02:29aIndia cenbank raises inflation forecast as pressure builds for tapering stimulus
RE
02:23aCopper rises as Chile strike threat sparks supply worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2U.S. job growth seen strong as technical factors provide a boost
3KAKAO CORP. : Kakao Bank becomes S.Korea's biggest lender by market value in stunning debut
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021
5BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : outlook cautious due to Delta variant, shares fall

HOT NEWS