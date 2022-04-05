Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network

04/05/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc has secured 83 rocket launches over five years to put together a satellite constellation, called Project Kuiper, to beam broadband internet, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, as it looks to take on Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink.

The deals were inked with Europe's Arianespace, Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing Co, Amazon said.

Project Kuiper aims to use over 3,000 satellites in low earth orbit to beam high-speed, low-latency internet to customers, including households, businesses and government agencies.

Securing launch capacity from multiple providers reduces risks associated with launch vehicle stand-downs and saves costs that can be passed on to customers, said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper.

The contract includes 18 launches with Arianespace's Ariane 6 rockets, 12 launches with Blue Origin's New Glenn and 38 launches with ULA's Vulcan Centaur rockets.

That together will provide capacity for the company to deploy the majority of its satellite constellation, the company said.

Amazon.com also said it was designing and developing its low-earth orbit satellites and customer terminals in-house.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aSafe in Greece, Ukrainian children confront trauma of war
RE
08:18aKKR's bid for Telecom Italia deadlocked over due diligence
RE
08:16aAmazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network
RE
08:16aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
08:16aFloating mines in Black Sea endangering grain, oil trade - officials
RE
08:15aFrench markets wake up to Le Pen election risk
RE
08:14aBank of Spain lowers growth forecast, sees 2022 inflation soaring to 7.5%
RE
08:13aGM and Honda expand electric vehicle partnership
RE
08:12aRussia's foreign ministry says it will retaliate to spain's deci…
RE
08:12aSpain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Stocks, oil, bond yields edge up ahead of expected new Russia sanctions
5Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

HOT NEWS