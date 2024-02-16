STORY: It is a nearly 90-year-old independent federal agency whose mission is to protect workers' rights.

But lately, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board is also working to protect itself.

This week, Amazon - currently embroiled in a case with the NLRB - became the latest company to claim the agency's in-house enforcement proceedings violate the U.S. Constitution.

Elon Musk's rocket maker SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's have made similar allegations.

In a filing, Amazon said specifically that it plans to argue that the NLRB's unique structure violates the online retail giant's right to a jury trial.

Amazon has been accused of illegally retaliating against workers at a warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, where employees voted to unionize in 2022. Amazon, which has faced more than 250 NLRB complaints alleging unlawful labor practices across the country in recent years, has denied wrongdoing.

SpaceX made similar claims in a lawsuit filed last month, one day after the labor board accused the company of firing eight engineers for criticizing CEO Musk in a letter to company executives.

Trader Joe's raised the arguments later in January at a hearing in an NLRB case, and two Starbucks baristas seeking to dissolve their unions have challenged the board's structure in separate lawsuits.

An NLRB spokeswoman declined to comment.

At least one union lawyer, who works with both Amazon and Trader Joe's employees, is worried, telling Reuters that the growing number of challenges to the NLRB make it more likely the issue will reach the U.S. Supreme Court, whose conservative majority has signaled its skepticism of other U.S. agencies' in-house proceedings.