Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amazon to hold Prime Day event on October 13-14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14 as the e-commerce giant aims for an early kickstart to the holiday season.

The company earlier this year had postponed the two-day shopping event, which started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a wait and see moment for how the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic decline will impact retail sales this shopping season," said Matt Fox, founder of Ithaca Wealth Management.

"The October Prime Day event is close enough in people's minds that Christmas is right around the corner, compared to the usually July date of the event, therefore, expect more holiday shopping purchases to occur this year, lengthening the holiday shopping season from October to end of December."

Amazon said it is investing an additional $100 million in special Prime Day and holiday promotional programs.

The Seattle-based company is on an expansion spree on the back of a meteoric rise in its business, thanks to a surge in online orders during coronavirus-induced lockdowns, which helped it post its biggest-ever quarterly profit in 26 years in July.

The company does not disclose revenue from the event, but had said that merchants contributed to $2 billion in sales during Prime Day in 2019, which spanned for 48 hours and 18 countries.

Amazon's stock, which has surged about 70% this year, was up about 2.3% at $3,165.04 in afternoon trade on Monday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Akanksha Rana and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47pEU Commission chief says still convinced post-Brexit deal possible
RE
08:45pChicago mayor loosens COVID-related capacity restrictions for businesses including bars, restaurants
RE
08:43pHow a temporary U.S. ban could destroy TikTok
RE
08:38pDevon Energy to buy shale-oil rival WPX Energy for $2.56 billion
RE
08:32pTIMELINE : Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
RE
08:32pHuawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition
RE
08:32pArgentina Economic Activity Expanded 1.1% in July, Contracted 13.2% Vs. Year Earlier
DJ
08:27pOil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains
RE
08:20pAmazon to hold Prime Day event on October 13-14
RE
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group