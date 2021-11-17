Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees

"As a result of Visa's continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January, 2022," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards, and Eurocard, the company said in a note to its customers.

Merchants have long disputed wi

th payment processors over transaction fees. A Kroger unit in 2019 stopped https://reut.rs/3HqYrFg accepting Visa's credit cards, citing excessive fees.

Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Amazon's plan to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)