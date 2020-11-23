Log in
Ambassador Robert Holleyman Discusses Post-Election Trade Policy at Washington International Trade Association Event

11/23/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Washington - November 12, 2020:Ambassador Robert Holleyman addressed the future of trade policy in the wake of the 2020 elections during a webinar panel today hosted by the Washington International Trade Association, a nonpartisan trade forum based in Washington, D.C.

'When it comes to international trade, much has changed in the last four years and the trade policy of the Biden-Harris administration can be expected to reflect those new circumstances,' said Holleyman, a partner in the firm's International Trade Group and president and CEO of Crowell & Moring International. 'President-elect Biden has made it clear that trade policy must begin at home and we have to focus on issues around our domestic economy without looking at trade in a vacuum.'

In his remarks, Ambassador Holleyman identified four key issues that are generating attention for future U.S. trade priorities:

  • Domestic investment, including expansion of Buy American and U.S. tax policies
  • Trade with China
  • U.S. leaders working with allies to overhaul the World Trade Organization and address global trade challenges
  • New and enhanced trade priorities for climate, labor and gender

The panel discussion also covered trade relations with the European Union and the UK; U.S. International Trade Commission proceedings in the intellectual property space; digital trade; the impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; and the priorities of the incoming U.S. Congress. The panel included Nasim Fussell, who served as a former chief counsel of international trade of the Senate Finance Committee; Brian Pomper, a former chief counsel of international trade of the Senate Finance Committee; Stephen P. Vaughn, former general counsel of the USTR and Acting United States Trade Representative. The panel was moderated by Stephanie Lester, senior director, Government Affairs, Gap Inc. and hosted by Ken Levinson, the Executive Director of WITA.

Earlier this year, Holleyman and Nicole Janigian Simonian, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group, launched a new podcast called Global Trade Talks. The podcast series shares perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law and public policy. Recent episodes include conversations with Rob Koepp, CEO of Geoeconomix, and Fred Hochberg, former Chairman and President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

For more information on the WITA event and to watch the webinar recording, visit here.


Crowell & Moring LLP published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:30:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
