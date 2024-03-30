STORY: The diplomats laid floral tributes in a ceremony organized by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On March 22, gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers over a week ago in the worst attack in Russia in two decades which left at least 144 people dead.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack and U.S. officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Russian investigators said on Thursday (March 28) that they had found proof that the concert hall gunmen were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists," an assertion dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.

Ukraine has denied it had anything to do with the attack.