Ambeent and Edgecore Partner to Transform Wi-Fi Performance and Reliability

11/17/2021 | 04:48am EST
Today, Ambeent and Edgecore announced a collaboration to provide immediate and measurable improvement to Wi-Fi network performance and reliability.

The solution combines Ambeent award-winning Wi-Fi Spectrum Orchestration Engine with Edgecore’s wireless access solutions and ecCLOUD Controller to enable service providers and enterprises to optimize the performance of their Wi-Fi networks and maximize reliability.

“Our objective is to provide enterprises and service providers the best tools to maximize Wi-Fi performance, identify and eliminate performance bottlenecks and offer differentiated services to work-from-home users. The spectrum management solution we developed is end-user device centric, which extends beyond Wi-Fi to 5G Private and CBRS networks. We have always focused on the end-user to improve subscriber and remote employee digital experience,” said Mustafa Ergen, CEO of Ambeent.

“We are very pleased to work together with Ambeent to provide a solution to maximize the user experience. Edgecore integrated with Ambeent’s spectrum orchestration engine will help service providers and enterprises to deliver the highest performance, most reliable Wi-Fi networks,” said TT Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks.

Ambeent’s Cloud Native Wi-Fi Monitoring, Diagnostics, and Optimization Engine implements Artificial Intelligence algorithms to identify and fix Wi-Fi network performance problems automatically. The solution analyzes performance trends and provides visibility to avoid network outages or poor performance.

The combined solution allows location and application-aware optimization to bring the reliability of Wi-Fi networks on par with that of cellular networks. Enterprises and service providers can expect Wi-Fi performance to improve by 80%-100%, call center support calls to decrease by up to 25%, and the speed of resolving technical support tickets to increase by up to 50%.

Edgecore enterprise and service provider clients will have access to Ambeent’s solution through the ecCLOUD Controller. The optimization engine scales across the entire network to provide an immediate performance improvement. The combined solution brings service providers closer to their customers and enables enterprises to have a productive remote workforce.

The additional details on the joint solution is available in a whitepaper that’s available at the link here.

You can also find more information in the flyer that’s available at the link here.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.

About Ambeent

Ambeent is an innovator in network intelligence and the management of Wi-Fi and 5G technologies, with a mission to enhance digital experiences and help organizations of all sizes meet their connectivity objectives. Ambeent substantially improves end-to-end service performance with its patented radio frequency interference management technology powered by AI/ML as well as by delivering deep visibility and highly contextualized management of networks and digital experiences in hybrid environments. Ambeent’s SaaS/PaaS business and deployment models are available to customers across a variety of industries to enhance Wi-Fi as well as CBRS and 5G networks. For more information, visit www.ambeent.ai.


