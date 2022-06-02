Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp

06/02/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Sage Gateshead, where he will appear on stage with Beck, in Gateshead

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney said on Thursday.

A seven-person jury in Virginia ruled on Wednesday that Heard defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and awarded him $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million [L1N2XO1UB].

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, one of Heard's attorneys, said on NBC's "Today" show that Depp's team was "able to suppress an enormous amount of evidence" that was allowed in a libel case in Britain, which Depp lost.

Depp sued British tabloid the Sun for calling him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge found Depp abused Heard at least a dozen times, but Heard's lawyers were not allowed to tell the jury that in the Virginia case, Bredehoft said.

"So what did Depp's team learn from this? Demonize Amber, and suppress the evidence," Bredehoft said.

"She was demonized here," Bredehoft added. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

During the trial, Depp said he never hit or sexually abused Heard and argued that she was one who became violent during their relationship. Heard said she slapped Depp but only in defense of herself or her sister.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pVisa chief financial officer vasant prabhu says inflation not ha…
RE
01:41pU.S. Interior must weigh climate impacts of oil, gas leasing -settlement
RE
01:40pGermany's rheinmetall has yet to secure italy's backing to buy a…
RE
01:40pGermany's rheinmetall values 49% of oto melara unit at 190-210 m…
RE
01:40pGermany's rheinmetall has sent italy's leonardo a non-binding of…
RE
01:38pBiden to make primetime gun speech Thursday after string of mass shootings
RE
01:38pU.S. CFTC sues crypto exchange Gemini over misleading statements from 2017
RE
01:30pU.S. JUDGE SETS PLEA HEARING FOR FCA US FOR FRIDAY AT 1 : 30 edt -…
RE
01:30pU.s. justice department charges stellantis unit fca us with crim…
RE
01:27pA coming crypto storm for central banks? Focus on digital money intensifies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
4OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
5Prosus N : Investor notice (PDF)

HOT NEWS