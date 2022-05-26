Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amber Heard says she receives death threats every day over Depp claims

05/26/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Depp v Heard defamation case continues in Fairfax, Virginia

(Reuters) - "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard told jurors on Thursday that she faces online harassment and death threats every day over her claims that ex-husband Johnny Depp abused her before and during their brief marriage.

Heard returned to the stand in the former couple's multimillion-dollar defamation trial at the request of her attorneys ahead of closing arguments on Friday.

Speaking through tears, Heard said she has been "harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day" since accusing the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of physical and sexual abuse.

"People want to kill me and they tell me so every day," Heard said. "People want to put my baby in the microwave." Heard adopted a baby girl in July 2021.

Depp, 58, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her accusations were a "hoax."

"Johnny has taken enough of my voice," Heard told the jury. "I have the right to tell my story. I have a right to say what happened to me."Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

"No human being is perfect," he said on Wednesday. "But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse."

Heard met Depp in 2011 while filming "The Rum Diary" and the pair wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

At the center of the legal case is a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

Depp, once among Hollywood's biggest stars, said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

Heard's attorneys have argued that she told the truth and her opinion was protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. They said she also lost work opportunities in Hollywood because of Depp's accusations.

Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp's lawyers filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pNew videos emerge of Texas shooting showing parents desperate to reach kids
RE
12:02pLukashenko orders new military command for south of Belarus, bordering Ukraine
RE
12:00pAmber Heard says she receives death threats every day over Depp claims
RE
12:00pFamilies confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire
RE
12:00pFamilies confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire
RE
11:54aIsraeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says
RE
11:51aBrazil confirms Bolsonaro to attend U.S. summit, meet Biden
RE
11:48aRussia says civil vessels may use Mariupol port, mine danger lifted
RE
11:48aRussian defence ministry says civil vessels may use azov sea's p…
RE
11:47aU.S. says it is not inviting Venezuelan, Nicaraguan governments to Americas summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
2Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
3Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
4CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
5Apple Plans to Keep iPhone Production Flat This Year, Bloomberg Reports

HOT NEWS