Amber Specialty Pharmacy : and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions Launch COVID-19 Response to Help Hospitals & Physicians Administer Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions announce the launch of a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the U.S. with dispensing and coordinating administration of Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Treatment to eligible patients.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Regeneron has proven to reduce viral levels and improve symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID patients. As COVID-19 infections continue, hospitals and physicians are turning to pharmacies to help treat infected and exposed patients who are eligible to receive the Regeneron treatment.

Regeneron should be received as soon as possible or within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for best results. It is also authorized for post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 individuals who are not fully vaccinated or who are not expected to mount an adequate immune response to complete vaccination.

Regeneron is available in a clinic setting or as an in-home treatment, and requires a one-hour observation period. The treatment is covered by insurance plans and Medicare.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, subsidiaries of Hy-Vee, Inc., have 21 locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. All locations are licensed to administer the Regeneron antibody treatment.

“Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions are proud to be part of the COVID-19 response, positively impacting the lives of the communities we serve,” said Kristin Williams, President of Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Chief Health Officer at Hy-Vee, Inc.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy locations:

Atlanta: 3103 Clairmont Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30329-1043

Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions locations:

Des Moines: 215 10th St., Suite 110, Des Moines, IA 50309-3608

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions’ COVID-19 response, email covidresponse@amberpharmacy.com. For all other inquiries, call (888) 370-1724, email info@amberpharmacy.com or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

About Amber Specialty Pharmacy

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with over 23 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with an additional 20 locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

About Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions

Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is an independent specialty pharmacy operating primarily in Hy-Vee, Inc.’s eight state region of Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Specialized in oral therapies, injectables, and home-infusion services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions provides whole-health care by supporting patients’ medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions supports a wide range of complex, chronic conditions including oncology, fertility, Crohn’s disease, hormone therapies, and more. The Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary has locations in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska and is able to service patients in all 50 states. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

