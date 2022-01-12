Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions Selected to Dispense TEZSPIRE™ (tezepelumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions announce today that they are now dispensing TEZSPIRE™ (tezepelumab), the first biologic to significantly reduce exacerbations in broad populations of patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma. TEZSPIRE™ is a collaborative product, developed and manufactured by Amgen and AstraZeneca.

Asthma is a complex and heterogeneous disease affecting an estimated 339 million people worldwide. Approximately 10% of asthma patients have severe asthma. Globally, there are approximately 2.5 million severe asthma patients who are uncontrolled or biologic eligible, with approximately 1 million in the U.S. Patients with severe asthma have twice the risk of asthma-related hospitalizations. There is also a significant socio-economic burden, with these patients accounting for 50% of asthma-related health care costs.

Through this partnership, Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions' high touch, whole-health service model will support asthma patients and providers throughout the country, including allergists, immunologists and pulmonologists. Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, subsidiaries of Hy-Vee, Inc., have 21 locations throughout the U.S.

"When someone is having an asthma attack and struggling to breathe, every second counts. It is critical that severe asthma patients have life-saving medicine and resources readily available to them,” said Kristin Williams, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. "We are honored that Amgen and AstraZeneca recognize our passion for our patients. It is a privilege to take care of this population and help them safely navigate life with an asthma diagnosis.”

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions’ services, call (888) 370-1724 or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

About Amber Specialty Pharmacy

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with more than 23 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with an additional 20 locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named the 2020 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.

About Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions

Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is an independent specialty pharmacy operating primarily in Hy-Vee, Inc.’s eight state region of Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Specialized in oral therapies, injectables, and home-infusion services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions provides whole-health care by supporting patients’ medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions supports a wide range of complex, chronic conditions including oncology, fertility, Crohn’s disease, hormone therapies, and more. The Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary has locations in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska and is able to service patients in all 50 states. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

