AmbioPharm Inc. : Announces New Shanghai Campus Opening and European Executive Team Members

AmbioPharm Inc., a worldwide leader in peptide API CDMO services, has recently opened its new Shanghai campus. The new campus adds nearly 50,000 m2 of manufacturing, quality control and administrative space. “We have added 4 new buildings which add to our solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide facilities at our Shanghai production site positioning AmbioPharm as the go-to source for all peptide API needs that our partners have. This is in addition to the manufacturing expansion which was completed at our USA headquarters in mid-2020,” stated Dr. Chris Bai, CEO and co-founder.

Additionally, AmbioPharm has established a new office in Zurich, Switzerland which is headed by Kathleen Noack, VP of European Sales and Marketing. Additionally, Dr. Michael Postlethwaite, Sales Director, has joined the AmbioPharm Europe team also working from this new office. “We are delighted to add two highly experienced seasoned professionals to our European team. Both Ms. Noack and Dr. Postlethwaite come with a wealth of peptide API development knowledge to establish and extend our European partnerships,” says Jim Hampton, Executive VP of GMP Sales and co-founder.

About AmbioPharm Inc.:

AmbioPharm is a leading and innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and peptide-related products. With a comprehensive range of services, AmbioPharm produces custom products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Headquartered in the United States of America and with locations in Europe, the USA and Asia, AmbioPharm operates internationally with over 14 years of experience and expertise. Further information is available at: http://www.ambiopharm.com

