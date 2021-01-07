Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmbioPharm Inc. : Announces New Shanghai Campus Opening and European Executive Team Members

01/07/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AmbioPharm Inc., a worldwide leader in peptide API CDMO services, has recently opened its new Shanghai campus. The new campus adds nearly 50,000 m2 of manufacturing, quality control and administrative space. “We have added 4 new buildings which add to our solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide facilities at our Shanghai production site positioning AmbioPharm as the go-to source for all peptide API needs that our partners have. This is in addition to the manufacturing expansion which was completed at our USA headquarters in mid-2020,” stated Dr. Chris Bai, CEO and co-founder.

Additionally, AmbioPharm has established a new office in Zurich, Switzerland which is headed by Kathleen Noack, VP of European Sales and Marketing. Additionally, Dr. Michael Postlethwaite, Sales Director, has joined the AmbioPharm Europe team also working from this new office. “We are delighted to add two highly experienced seasoned professionals to our European team. Both Ms. Noack and Dr. Postlethwaite come with a wealth of peptide API development knowledge to establish and extend our European partnerships,” says Jim Hampton, Executive VP of GMP Sales and co-founder.

About AmbioPharm Inc.:

AmbioPharm is a leading and innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and peptide-related products. With a comprehensive range of services, AmbioPharm produces custom products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Headquartered in the United States of America and with locations in Europe, the USA and Asia, AmbioPharm operates internationally with over 14 years of experience and expertise. Further information is available at: http://www.ambiopharm.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15aWATERWORLD : How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage
RE
03:14aLegal Alert - January 2021
AQ
03:14aDEWAN HOUSING : Why Insolvency Resolution Processes Need A Greater Degree Of Certainty
AQ
03:14aTREASURY METALS : Investor Presentation - January 2021
PU
03:12aTP ICAP : Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP sees 1% drop in annual revenue
RE
03:12aF SECURE OYJ : FPT Telecom brings F-Secure's connected home security solution to Vietnam
PU
03:12aPG&E : December 30, 2020 – Electric Incident Report #2
PU
03:12aOPEC daily basket price stood at $53.29 a barrel Wednesday, 6 January 2021
PU
03:12aGEG PRESENTS WTT MACAU 2020 : Top 10 International Sports News in 2020 by China Central Radio and Television
PU
03:11aAFARAK OYJ : Group plc´s 2021 financial reporting calendar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban - sources
4BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ea..
5U.S. to urge firms comply with China investment ban in new guidance, sources say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ