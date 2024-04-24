DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday it is aware of an incident southwest of Yemen's port city of Aden. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Michael Georgy)
Stock Market News in real time
New outlets, cheaper options fail to revive fast-food earnings in India
Japan Gas Association expects LNG prices to rise, tracking oil, if Strait of Hormuz blocked
Kering shares slump after luxury company warns of H1 operating profit drop
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Ambrey is aware of an incident southwest of Yemen's Aden, advisory note