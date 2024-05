May 18, 2024 at 02:17 am EDT

CAIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - British security firm Ambrey said on Saturday it had received information that a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker was reportedly "attacked" approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Mocha.

It added that the communication indicated vessel was hit by a missile. (Reporting by Jaidaa Tah and Enas Al-Ashray; Editing by Mark Potter)