"Crew on board the fishing vessel were off-boarded in Bosaso, Somalia. One crew member was shot," Ambrey said in an advisory note.
(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Alexander Smith)
CAIRO (Reuters) - British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that it had received a report that a Yemeni fishing vessel had been hijacked in the Gulf of Aden.
(Reuters) - Russian air attacks damaged agricultural enterprises and destroyed several industrial buildings in the Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, Ukraine's forces said on Sunday.
