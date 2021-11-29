Log in
Ambu Awarded National Video Laryngoscope Contract with Vizient Inc.

11/29/2021 | 10:25am EST
Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopes, announced today that it has been awarded a contract in the category of Video Laryngoscopes with Vizient Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. representing more than half of the hospitals and health systems in the U.S and serving 97 percent of the nation’s academic medical centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005521/en/

Ambu’s King Vision® video laryngoscope system in action, enabling quick and easy intubation with a display providing a consistent clear real-time view of a patient’s airway. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ambu's King Vision® video laryngoscope system in action, enabling quick and easy intubation with a display providing a consistent clear real-time view of a patient's airway. (Photo: Business Wire)

The contract covers Ambu’s King Vision® video laryngoscope system, which enables quick and easy intubation with a display providing a consistent clear real-time view of a patient’s airway. Single-use blades are available in three sizes. The contract also includes Ambu’s next-generation video laryngoscope, which is expected to launch in 2022. The agreement creates a Video Laryngoscope category specifically for the Vizient membership, effective January 1, 2022, and gives members pre-negotiated pricing and terms for Ambu’s full suite of video laryngoscopy products.

Ambu will now be able to boost market share in the hospital market, the largest healthcare segment in Video Laryngoscopes.

“We are excited to work closely with Vizient, an exceptional company, and have the opportunity to serve a vast market of health systems, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the U.S.,” said Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu A/S. “Vizient’s members will now have access to contracts that offer increased savings for Ambu’s airway management platform, including the aScopeTM 4 Broncho, the VivaSightTM video bronchial tubes for one lung ventilation procedures, and the King Vision aBlade video laryngoscope.”

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® BagTM resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensorTM electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScopeTM – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or YouTube and subscribe to our podcast “Endoscopy Insights.”


© Business Wire 2021
