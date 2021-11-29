Ambu Awarded National Video Laryngoscope Contract with Vizient Inc.

Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopes, announced today that it has been awarded a contract in the category of Video Laryngoscopes with Vizient Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. representing more than half of the hospitals and health systems in the U.S and serving 97 percent of the nation’s academic medical centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005521/en/

Ambu’s King Vision® video laryngoscope system in action, enabling quick and easy intubation with a display providing a consistent clear real-time view of a patient’s airway. (Photo: Business Wire)

The contract covers Ambu’s King Vision® video laryngoscope system, which enables quick and easy intubation with a display providing a consistent clear real-time view of a patient’s airway. Single-use blades are available in three sizes. The contract also includes Ambu’s next-generation video laryngoscope, which is expected to launch in 2022. The agreement creates a Video Laryngoscope category specifically for the Vizient membership, effective January 1, 2022, and gives members pre-negotiated pricing and terms for Ambu’s full suite of video laryngoscopy products.

Ambu will now be able to boost market share in the hospital market, the largest healthcare segment in Video Laryngoscopes.

“We are excited to work closely with Vizient, an exceptional company, and have the opportunity to serve a vast market of health systems, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the U.S.,” said Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu A/S. “Vizient’s members will now have access to contracts that offer increased savings for Ambu’s airway management platform, including the aScopeTM 4 Broncho, the VivaSightTM video bronchial tubes for one lung ventilation procedures, and the King Vision aBlade video laryngoscope.”

