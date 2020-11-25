Log in
Ambulance Services Market to Grow by $7.77 Billion amid COVID-19 Spread | Growing Geriatric Population to Increase the Market Demand | Technavio

11/25/2020 | 01:20pm EST
Technavio has been monitoring the ambulance services market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005381/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the ambulance services market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The emergency services segment led the market in 2019.

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The growing geriatric population is the key trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents. However, the high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances might hamper growth.

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Financing Market - Global automotive financing market is segmented by type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), application (used vehicle and new vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of road accidents will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ambulance services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ambulance Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Emergency
    • Non-emergency
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45741

Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ambulance services market report covers the following areas:

  • Ambulance Services Market Size
  • Ambulance Services Market Trends
  • Ambulance Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the Ambulance Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulance services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ambulance services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ambulance services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulance services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Emergency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-emergency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.
  • Air Methods Corp.
  • America Ambulance Services Inc.
  • Babcock International Group Plc
  • BVG India Limited
  • Falck AS
  • Global Medical Response Inc.
  • Netcare ltd.
  • PHI Inc.
  • Priority Ambulance LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
