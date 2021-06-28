Log in
Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Governmen/Political Subdivision (SEC Filing - 18-K/A)

06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 18-K/A

For Foreign Governments and Political Subdivisions Thereof

AMENDMENT No. 5

TO

ANNUAL REPORT

OF

REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES

(Name of Registrant)

Date of end of last fiscal year: December 31, 2019

SECURITIES REGISTERED*

(As of the close of the fiscal year)

Title of Issue

Amount as to

Which Registration

is Effective

Names of

Exchanges on

Which Registered

N/A N/A N/A

Name and address of person authorized to receive notices

and communications from the Securities and Exchange Commission:

Elmer G. Cato

Consul General

Philippine Consulate General

556 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York 10036-5095

It is requested that copies of notices and communications from the

Securities and Exchange Commission be sent to:

Amit Singh, Esq.

Linklaters Singapore Pte. Ltd.

One George Street #17-01

Singapore 049145

*

The Registrant is filing this annual report on a voluntary basis.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This amendment to the Republic of the Philippines' (the 'Republic') Annual Report on Form 18-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the 'Annual Report') comprises:

(a)

Pages numbered 1 to 4 consecutively.

(b)

The following exhibits:

Exhibit 99.E - Recent Developments

This amendment to the Annual Report is filed subject to the Instructions for Form 18-K for Foreign Governments and Political Subdivisions Thereof.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Republic of the Philippines has duly caused this Amendment No. 5 to the Republic's Annual Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city of Manila, Republic of the Philippines on the 28th day of June, 2021.

REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES
By

/s/ Rosalia de Leon

Rosalia de Leon

Treasurer of the Philippines

By

/s/ Mark Dennis Y.C. Joven

Mark Dennis Y. C. Joven

Undersecretary

3

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit

Description

99.E: Recent Developments

4

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
