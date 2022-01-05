Log in
Amentum Appoints Charles A. Mathis as Chief Financial Officer

01/05/2022 | 11:06am EST
Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, announced today that it has appointed Charles A. Mathis to its senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Mathis is responsible for Amentum’s corporate finance activities including financial strategy, business operations, accounting, compliance, tax and treasury.

“Charlie possesses extensive expertise across financial and business operations and understands the complex environment in which government services companies operate,” said John Vollmer, Amentum’s CEO. “His leadership will be critical as we continue to grow into one of the largest providers of critical services to government customers.”

Mathis joins Amentum after retiring from SAIC last year, where he served as CFO since 2016. He previously served as CFO for defense contractors Force Protection, Inc. and EFW, Inc., and commercial IT and cloud company ScanSource, Inc. where he currently serves as a Director.

"I look forward to leading a diverse team of professionals within Amentum’s executive leadership team and finance organization as the company continues its growth trajectory," Mathis said. “I am particularly excited to explore ways we can create value for the business in 2022 and beyond.”

Mathis earned his B.A. from Wake Forest University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. At the beginning of his career, Mathis served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry officer.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 37,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.


© Business Wire 2022
