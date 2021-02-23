Log in
Amentum : Awarded $43 Million Task Order to Support of Naval Air Systems Command Multi-Service Targets and Ranges

02/23/2021 | 10:06am EST
Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a $43 million task order to support the Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO U&W), Aerial Targets Program Office (PMA-208) and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

Amentum will provide technical program management and logistical life cycle support for surface combatants and major, multi-service targets, range, and training programs under the five-year, cost-plus, fixed-fee task order, awarded under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (RS3 IDIQ) contract vehicle.

“We are excited to support PEO U&W with our premier systems integration and engineering services,” said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’ s Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Security, Services and Solutions (IS4) strategic business unit. “Amentum has a long history of supporting our Navy customers, and we look forward to this opportunity to extend our support from the waterfront to Navy ranges.”

Under the task order, Amentum will provide experts focused on acquisition and production, maintenance planning, repair, supply support, test equipment, operations and use, technical data, training and training support, program development, facilities, designing interface, packaging, handling, storage and transportation in support of the effort.

Work will primarily take place at Point Mugu and China Lake, Calif., and Patuxent River, Md., as well as other locations within and outside the U.S.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.


© Business Wire 2021
