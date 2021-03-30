Amentum : Awarded $57 Million Task Order for Navy Maintenance and Sustainment Services

Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a $57 million task order under the Contract Field Teams (CFT) contract to provide maintenance and sustainment services for the Commander, Electronic Attack WING U.S. Pacific Fleet at VAQ-129 Whidbey Island, Wash.

“We look forward to returning to Whidbey Island and providing these essential maintenance services in support of our U.S. Navy customer,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group. "As a premier provider of maintenance services for the Navy, we are proud to bring our unparalleled experience, having sustained mission critical platforms for our military customers at sites worldwide."

Amentum will provide a wide range of services to support the U.S. Navy’s platforms at Whidbey Island. These include Flight Line, Corrosion Control, Organizational(O), Intermediate/Field (I) and Depot/Sustainment(D) level maintenance support.

This task order consists of a base year and two one-year options.

