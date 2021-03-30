Log in
Amentum : Awarded $57 Million Task Order for Navy Maintenance and Sustainment Services

03/30/2021 | 10:06am EDT
Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a $57 million task order under the Contract Field Teams (CFT) contract to provide maintenance and sustainment services for the Commander, Electronic Attack WING U.S. Pacific Fleet at VAQ-129 Whidbey Island, Wash.

“We look forward to returning to Whidbey Island and providing these essential maintenance services in support of our U.S. Navy customer,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group. "As a premier provider of maintenance services for the Navy, we are proud to bring our unparalleled experience, having sustained mission critical platforms for our military customers at sites worldwide."

Amentum will provide a wide range of services to support the U.S. Navy’s platforms at Whidbey Island. These include Flight Line, Corrosion Control, Organizational(O), Intermediate/Field (I) and Depot/Sustainment(D) level maintenance support.

This task order consists of a base year and two one-year options.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.


© Business Wire 2021
