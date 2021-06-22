Amentum : Awarded $97 Million Federal Aviation Administration Environmental Remediation Support Services Contract

Amentum, a leading contractor of U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a $97 million-dollar Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Environmental Remediation Support Services contract in support of the William J. Hughes Technical Center (WJHTC) in Atlantic County, New Jersey. The contract value is $97.2 million and has a period of performance of 10 years beginning July 1, 2021.

John Vollmer, Amentum’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue our support of the FAA’s environmental remediation work at one of the nation’s premier aviation facilities. We are proud of our work to support this world class laboratory and the mission of the FAA.”

“This award reflects the tremendous record we have established to safely execute the remediation work at WJHTC, and we are excited to continue our partnership with the FAA,” said Mark Whitney, Amentum’s President of Nuclear & Environment business Unit. “As a leader in the environmental remediation business, we are well positioned to support the FAA in this increasingly important market for our company.”

Under this contract, Amentum will perform operation and maintenance, remedial action construction, Geographic Information System (GIS), and National Environmental Data Repository Management Support related tasks for the FAA at the nation’s premier air transportation laboratory. The WJHTC is listed on the Superfund National Priority List and the majority of the work will be related to Areas of Concern undergoing active remediation.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005119/en/